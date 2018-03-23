American Red Cross Oklahoma looking for volunteers to help pass out smoke alarms

OKLAHOMA CITY - The American Red Cross Oklahoma is asking everyone to help "Sound the Alarm" in Oklahoma City and be a part of the nationwide effort to help reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by home fires.
In Oklahoma, the Red Cross of Central and Southwest Oklahoma is holding a Sound the Alarm home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event on May 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Red Cross volunteers and local partners will be canvassing the neighborhoods, installing free smoke alarms, replacing batteries in existing alarms and helping families create escape plans.
“Over the last 12 months, the Central and Southwest Oklahoma Red Cross chapter has responded to 1,565 home fires. In fact home fires are the biggest disaster threat our community faces, killing seven people in this country every day,” said Brittney Rochell, Regional Director of Communications. “Please help us Sound the Alarm by volunteering to install smoke alarms in your community, making a financial contribution, or taking steps to protect your own family from home fires.”
The Red Cross responds to nearly 64,00 disasters a year, in which the majority are home fires.
Click here for more information on how to volunteer.