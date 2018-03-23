American Red Cross Oklahoma looking for volunteers to help pass out smoke alarms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The American Red Cross Oklahoma is asking everyone to help "Sound the Alarm" in Oklahoma City and be a part of the nationwide effort to help reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by home fires.

In Oklahoma, the Red Cross of Central and Southwest Oklahoma is holding a Sound the Alarm home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event on May 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Red Cross volunteers and local partners will be canvassing the neighborhoods, installing free smoke alarms, replacing batteries in existing alarms and helping families create escape plans.