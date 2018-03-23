× Authorities searching for inmate who walked away from Oklahoma City corrections center

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from an Oklahoma City corrections center.

On March 13, officials say Alexa Torres walked away from Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center.

She is described as Hispanic, about 5’5″ tall, approximately 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say when she escaped, she was serving time for eluding police, possessing a stolen vehicle and felony drug possession out of Tulsa County.

Anyone with information on Torres can call (866) 363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.