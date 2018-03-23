Body cam video shows DUI arrest of president of the Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Recently released bodycam video shows the DUI arrest of the president of the Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association.

On Friday, police released bodycam video of Tim Wigley’s DUI arrest.

Wigley was pulled over on Tuesday after someone reported him drunk behind the wheel.

In the video, an officer can be seen walking up to Wigley’s Mercedes, which was stuck in traffic behind a train in downtown Oklahoma City.

The officer has Wigley step out of the car and asks him if he’s been drinking.

Wigley can be heard telling the officer he hasn’t, but appears to have problems answering questions and walking.

Wigley also refused a sobriety test and police handcuffed him and put him in the back of the patrol car. He appeared to be concerned with who called the police on him.

"Who called you?," asked Wigley.

" It’s a yes or no question," said the officer.

"Who called you?," Wigley asked again.

"It’s a yes or no question," replied the officer.

"I’m not answering," said Wigley.

"Okay, then you’re under arrest for DUI," said the officer.

Wigley bonded out of jail Wednesday evening and when News 4 asked him about the incident, Wigley had no response.

A spokesman for the OIPA said on Friday that it’s a personnel matter there is no comment.