TULSA, Okla. – Attention all Darci fans!

If you bought tickets to her show in Tulsa for Saturday, it has been moved to August.

Darci posted on her Facebook page Thursday that the show at the Brady Theater in Tulsa for March 24 has been moved to August 11 due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict.

All tickets already purchased will be valid for the rescheduled date.