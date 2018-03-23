× Lawyers: Move football sex assault case to juvenile court

TULSA, Okla. – Attorneys for four former Bixby High School football players charged with second-degree rape by instrumentation are asking to have their clients certified as juveniles.

The investigation started last year when a teenage boy came forward to claim that he had been assaulted by his teammates at a football function.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Tulsa World, the victim claims he was held down by his teammates and was sodomized with a pool stick.

The victim said he was “unable to see everything going on during the assault” but heard one of his attackers say, “The deeper it goes, the louder he screams.”

Following an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, four former football players at Bixby High School were charged with second-degree rape by instrumentation.

Attorneys for the alleged suspects say that the act was simply “roughhousing among boys” and that they did not agree with the claims that were made in the affidavit.

The Tulsa World reports that Friday’s filing in Tulsa County District Court says none of the teenagers charged have had previous contact with the criminal justice system and have not been involved with past disciplinary problems at school.

It also says they are “amenable, if necessary” to supervision and rehabilitation by the state Office of Juvenile Affairs.

The teens have pleaded not guilty to the charges.