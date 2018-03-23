× Main water line at Oklahoma County Jail to be shut off for repairs next week

OKLAHOMA CITY – The main water line to the Oklahoma County Jail building will be turned off Monday, March 26 for the replacement of eight water valves.

Officials say the jail will have no running water while repairs are being made.

Around 11,000 bottles of water are on hand to support the needs of inmates and staff.

Portable bathrooms will also be set up in the visitor’s parking lot for the public to use, as well as portable bathroom facilities in the employee parking lot for staff.

Officials say there will be water available to flush toilets, so inmates will still be able to use the bathrooms in their cells while the water is shut off.

It will not affect the fire suppression system to the building.

Mark Opgrande with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says the repairs should take six to eight hours to complete.

Once the repairs are finished, the main water line will be turned back on, however, it will take between 12 and 24 hours for the water pressure to build back up to their normal levels.

The water will be shut off around 1 a.m. on Monday morning and work will begin once all of the water is drained from the system.

Officials are hoping to complete the repairs by late Monday afternoon and have water running through the entire system by early Tuesday morning.