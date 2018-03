× Man in custody after allegedly stealing vehicle, crashing it in S.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it in southeast Oklahoma City.

Just after midnight, a man accused of stealing a car crashed it near S.E. 104th and Triple X Rd.

After the crash, the car caught fire.

Police say the driver ran from the scene, but was later found and arrested.

The suspect and his passenger suffered minor injuries.