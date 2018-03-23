Man in custody after high-speed chase turns into officer-involved shooting in S.E. Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man is in custody after a high-speed chase turned into an officer-involved shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 3:20 a.m., an Oklahoma City police officer attempted to pull over a driver near I-40 and Eastern.

However, police say the suspect refused to pull over and led police on a high-speed chase.

At one point during the chase, the suspect rammed a police cruiser.

That is when an officer fired his gun towards the suspect, officials said.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper, who was assisting with the chase, used a tactical maneuver near I-35 and S.E. 66th to stop the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody. He has been identified as 54-year-old George Dewayne Hanna.

Police say that the vehicle the suspect was driving was reported stolen.

The officer who discharged his weapon, Sergeant Joshua Castlebury, has been placed on routine paid administrative leave.