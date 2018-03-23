Man who allegedly ate $40 worth of meth facing charges after firing shots inside Norman hotel 

NORMAN, Okla. – A man is facing charges after he allegedly ate $40 worth of meth and then fired his gun several times inside a Norman hotel.

Police say they responded to the Days Inn Hotel in Norman earlier this month for a shots fired call.

Once inside, two officers found a man with blood on his head and hands.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Zac Salada, started to walk toward the officers, who then gave him commands to stop.

Salada lifted his shirt and showed police the pistol stuck in his waistband.

One of the officers took the pistol and then told Salada to get on the ground on his stomach.

Salada admitted to police that he was high on meth and was firing his pistol in his room through the window and stated that “he was afraid someone was coming to get him and he had to shoot his way out.”

Police say Salada cut his head on the way out of the window.

He told police he was not trying to hurt anyone and was “just trying to get away.”

Salada, who claimed to be a corrections officer in Kansas, told police he bought $40 worth of meth and ate it all.

He was transported to the hospital where his head wound was stapled and then taken to jail.

He has been charged with felony malicious injury to property – over $1,000, carrying a firearm while under the influence and reckless conduct with a firearm.