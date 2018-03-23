Metro mother charged after one-year-old son tests positive for meth

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – A metro mother was charged after her one-year-old son tested positive for meth.

Moore police say the mother, Candi Sossamon, 32, told them she shares a bedroom with her son.

She admitted to smoking meth “on an almost daily basis.” She also admitted to smoking meth in the garage of the home, which had been converted into a bedroom.

Police say she smoked meth in the infant’s bedroom two days before he ingested it.

She told police she kept her meth in the bedroom closet.

The infant tested positive for meth at the hospital.

Sossamon has been charged with felony child neglect.