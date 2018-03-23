No one injured in officer-involved shooting following wild chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Police are investigating after an early morning chase led to an officer-involved shooting.

"Any time we have an incident where nobody gets injured, that's the best case scenario," Capt. Bo Matthews, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Fortunately, that was the case during this incident.

"About 3:22 a.m., an Oklahoma City officer conducted a traffic stop at I-40 and Eastern," Capt. Matthews said.

When the suspect, who was driving a stolen F-250, wouldn't stop for police, a chase started.

"At one point during this pursuit, the officer and the suspect were on the bridge over 25th St., going over I-35," Capt. Matthews said.

That's when the suspect started ramming his vehicle into a police vehicle, and an officer fired his weapon.

"The pursuit continued. The OHP assisted us in this pursuit and they performed a maneuver to spin the vehicle out," Capt. Matthews said.

The chase ended at I-35 and 66th St.

The suspect, 54-year-old George Hanna, was not injured and neither were the officers. However, there were several bullet holes on the stolen truck that Hanna was driving.

"A lot of people when they're committing a felony crime, they're going to have actions that are not the type of actions that we want to see and they're putting everybody else in danger including citizens and our officers," Capt. Matthews said.

The officer who fired his weapon has been with the OCPD for nine and a half years. He's been placed on administrative leave.