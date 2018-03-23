Oklahoma boy loses battle to cancer

OKLAHOMA – An Oklahoma boy who battled cancer for several years has died.

Louisa Ford said her son’s fight started with an unusual rash and when he started spitting up blood.

“I had a cup full of blood clots, and I sat it down and said, ‘We’re not going anywhere,'” Louisa Ford told News 4 in January 2016.

Her son, Buddy, was diagnosed with a form of childhood leukemia, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

Close friends say Buddy lost his fight to cancer Thursday night.

Buddy touched more lives in the OU community than I could ever reach out to. Please help spread word to support his family!! Buddy Meade Memorial https://t.co/y2OKSEtdMD — Hannah Hill (@hannahhill16) March 23, 2018

Friends and family say he loved sitting by windows, cars and playing UNO.

A gofundme has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.

“Buddy was a fighter, the rare kind, the kind that lives with passion and contagious love. His smile lit up rooms and his laughter spread throughout. Although we will know longer be able to hold his hand, we know that laughter, that smile and his love is still with us each and every day. It is now time that we realize there is no more pain or suffering in his little body,” the gofundme reads.