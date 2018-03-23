× Oklahoma teacher’s certification revoked after drug sentence

SAPULPA, Okla. – An Oklahoma agency has revoked the teaching certification of a former elementary school teacher who was arrested at school on drug and embezzlement complaints last year.

The Tulsa World reports that Oklahoma State Board of Education revoked 27-year-old Megan Sloan’s certification on Thursday.

Sloan was arrested in May after a fellow Holmes Park Elementary School teacher reported discovering an online conversation in which Sloan discussed using heroin and pawning school property.

Police say they discovered black tar heroin, methamphetamine, prescription drugs and syringes with exposed needles in Sloan’s purse in her classroom.

Sapulpa Public Schools Superintendent Rob Armstrong has said Sloan resigned around the time of her arrest.

Sloan pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor and embezzlement. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.