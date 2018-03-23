Researchers: Viagra may stop development of colon cancer

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Researchers say a popular drug may have some unintended effects on colon cancer.

According to KPNX, researchers at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University say Viagra cut the development of colon cancer by half when tested in mice.

“The effect on colon cancer prevention of these drugs is really exciting and we can’t wait to get into patients in a clinical trial,” Dr. Darren Browning, with the university, said.

When tested on mice, a small dose of the active ingredient in Viagra cut the formation of polyps by half.

Researchers say within the next couple of years, a clinical trial of patients who are at highest risk of developing the intestinal disease.

“Everyone knows it’s used for erectile dysfunction, but it’s also widely prescribed for pulmonary arterial hypertension. I mean, you can give it to newborn babies that have this disease and they can take it daily for many years without side effects,” Browning said.