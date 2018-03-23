Several members of Edmond North High School golf team arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Several members of the Edmond North High School golf team were arrested in Texas earlier this week.

Police in Celina, Texas confirmed the arrests of five members.

"I'm sorry for them, I'm sorry for their parents, they made some really bad decisions," said golfer Robbie Bratton.

"There may have been some egging on, but if you fall to peer pressure, you always will," said Bratton.

Police say they were called to a church in Celina around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities say one adult and four juveniles, all from Edmond, were arrested for criminal trespassing in a Baptist church.

A 17-year-old and 18-year-old Connor Wilson were arrested as adults.

Wilson was booked on a state felony for burglary of rebuilding and purchasing alcohol for a minor.

The juveniles were booked on criminal trespassing charges.

"It is disappointing, it really is," said Ken Morefield.

The school district confirmed the team was playing in a school golf tournament in Texas on spring break.

News 4 stopped by Wilson's home, but his mother had no comment.

Edmond Public Schools released the following statement to News 4:

“The arrests of several members of the Edmond North High School golf team are regrettable. The athletes will be disciplined in accordance with school board policy.”

Local golfers just hope the incident doesn't hurt the athletes' careers.

"You're right, they're young kids and what they did was not right. That is definitely not the representation of the golfers in general," said Morefield.

Wilson's attorney, Randal Goodwin, said his client has no criminal history, and he said he believes once the facts are out, Wilson will not face criminal charges.