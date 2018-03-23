× Thunder Hold Off Heat to Win At Home

The Oklahoma City Thunder got a near triple-double from Russell Westbrook and a big game from big man Steven Adams to beat the Miami Heat 105-99 on Friday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Westbrook had 29 points, 17 coming in the fourth quarter, 13 rebounds, and 8 assists, while Adams had 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The Thunder held off the Heat in the fourth quarter, despite Miami hitting 13 three-pointers.

OKC outrebounded Miami 51-41 and took 13 more free throw attempts than the Heat.

Two other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Paul George scoring 12.

George was just 3-of-16 from the field, but had a late steal, layup and drew a foul to help clinch the win.

Raymond Felton was solid off the bench with 10 points, and scored seven straight points for OKC early in the fourth quarter to help the Thunder regain the lead.

The game was the first this season between the two teams.

They will play again in OKC’s next to last game of the season on April 9 at Miami.

The Thunder improve to 44-30 on the season, and wrap up their two-game homestand Sunday vs. Portland at 6:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.

OKC moves into fourth place in the Western Conference standings, a half game ahead of New Orleans and San Antonio.