“We were planning to stay here forever,” Oklahoma couple in need after home explosion

ROFF, Okla. – An Oklahoma couple is picking up the pieces after their home exploded earlier this month.

On March 8, firefighters were called to a home in Roff following a reported house fire.

“I tried to get it out for a minute and I saw it wasn’t going to go out,” said Rickey Thompson. “I wasn’t going to be stuck in there with it, and I left.”

Thompson escaped the home just moments before it exploded.

“I came rushing home and all I seen was fire, and my grandsons was screaming, ‘Papa!’ And I thought he was still in there,” Donna Thompson, Rickey’s wife, told KXII.

Investigators say an electric heater likely caught a couch on fire. At that point, the flames spread to eight oxygen tanks and a propane tank, causing the home to explode.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the explosion. However, the family says they lost everything in the fire.

“It was everything, I mean, we raised all our children here and we were planning to stay here forever,” Rickey said.

The family says they are in need of clothes, furniture and toiletries.

KXII reports that the First Baptist Church in Roff will host a barbecue fundraiser on March 30 to benefit the family.