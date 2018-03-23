Woman claims broken needle was left in spine for more than a decade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman who gave birth more than a decade ago claims staff left a broken needle lodged in her spine and never told her.

In 2003, Amy Bright delivered her youngest son at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. Immediately after giving birth, she says she started feeling pain in her back and leg.

14 years later, the pain continues.

“It feels like fire, like a poker next to my tailbone,” Bright told WTLV. “And then on occasion, it shoots down the left side of my leg on my calf, like my calf side and then down and into my foot.”

Four months ago, Bright says a CT scan revealed a three-centimeter segment of needle lodged in her spine.

On Thursday, Bright filed a claim, alleging medical malpractice, fraud and negligent concealment by the staff at Naval Hospital Jacksonville.

Bright’s attorney says that hospital staff never told Bright the needle broke in her spine, and it was never noted in her medical records. However, they did note that she had an unsuccessful spinal needle attempt.

If a settlement is not reached in six months, a lawsuit will be filed.

Bright said the pain is expected to worsen over time. Surgery to remove the needle is extremely risky, so she’ll likely have to live the rest of her life with the needle in place.