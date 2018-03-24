23-year-old Oklahoma woman dies from injuries after vehicle crashes

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. – A 23-year-old woman died from her injuries after her vehicle crashed Friday in Cotton County.

It happened approximately 15 miles west of Walters, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the 23-year-old woman was driving eastbound on County Road 1850 when, for an unknown reason, departed the roadway to the right, struck a bridge abutment and then an embankment, causing her vehicle to overturn.

OHP says she was not wearing her seat belt.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.