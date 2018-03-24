Harlem Globetrotters player surprises 10-year-old battling rare genetic disorder

WISCONSIN – A boy battling a rare genetic disorder got a big surprise from one of the players of the Harlem Globetrotters.

10-year-old Ethan Kranig was at his school assembly when his name was called out by Harlem Globetrotters player Zeus McClurkin.

Inside Edition reports that Ethan is battling ectrodactyly-ectodermal dysplasia, a rare genetic disorder that causes growth problems, a cleft lip and palate, speech difficulties, vision loss and more.

“I heard that somebody just celebrated a 10th birthday. Is there somebody in here named Ethan?” McClurkin said at the assembly. “We wanted to give you something special for your birthday.”

McClurkin surprised Ethan with his own jersey and custom basketball and even did a little one-on-one!

“Now you got a jersey, if I get hurt, you can go and play for me,” McClurkin told Ethan.