Here’s what the NRA had to say about the March for Our Lives

Saturday’s March for Our Lives was orchestrated by gun-hating billionaires and Hollywood to push an anti-gun agenda, the National Rifle Association said on Facebook.

On Facebook Saturday morning, the NRA posted a short membership-drive video along with a brief message.

“Stand and Fight for our Kids’ Safety by Joining NRA,” it said. “Today’s protests aren’t spontaneous. Gun-hating billionaires and Hollywood elites are manipulating and exploiting children as part of their plan to DESTROY the Second Amendment and strip us of our right to defend ourselves and our loved ones.”

On Twitter, however, the NRA was conspicuously silent.

As of mid-afternoon on the East Coast, when most of the marches were over, the National Rifle Association had yet to post a single tweet Saturday — about the marches or anything else.

It was a notable contrast from March 14, the day students across the country walked out of school to demand action on gun violence. On that day, the NRA tweeted 13 times — including one that contained an image of an AR-style rifle along with the message, “I’ll control my own guns, thank you.”

The organization wields substantial influence in Congress and has been cited by gun control activists as a chief roadblock to gun law reform.