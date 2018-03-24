× Oklahoma man dies after Beckham County crash

BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. – A 51-year-old man died after his vehicle crashed in Beckham County.

It happened near Sayre, Oklahoma on Thursday just after 11 p.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver was traveling southbound on SH 152 when he departed the roadway for an unknown reason, entered into a broadside slide, impacting a ditch and rolling four times, ejecting the driver.

OHP says the cause of the collision is under investigation.

The driver was not wearing his seat belt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.