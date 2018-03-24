Oklahoma search and rescue dog dies at age 11

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – A search and rescue dog for the Broken Arrow Fire Department has died, the department said on Facebook.

Cipher joined the BAFD in October 2007 when she was assigned to K9 handler Jeremy Roberts as part of the Oklahoma Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue.

During her decade of service, she became the first dog in Oklahoma certified as a SUSAR live-find disaster search canine, certified twice as a Type I disaster canine, which is the highest certification in her specialty, and was deployed to numerous searches with OK-TF 1.

She participated in over 500 public events, including hundreds of classroom visits.