Oklahoma’s Darci Lynne goes on first national theater tour

OKLAHOMA CITY – She’s going national! Oklahoma’s own Darci Lynne and the winner of a national competition is going on her first national theater tour.

Darci Lynne is a singing ventriloquist from Oklahoma City who won hearts across the country and the national competition, America’s Got Talent, last year.

“Well, it was one of my big dreams, but also I would like to keep ventriloquism alive because it’s not common, you know,” she told KFOR last year. “Ventriloquism kind of helped me find my voice. It’s really helped me come out of my shell. My shyness is getting better.”

Darci Lynne has been busy since winning America’s Got Talent and has had sold out shows in Oklahoma.

Now, she’s taking her tour on the road.

