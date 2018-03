TULSA, Okla. – Several residents at a Tulsa apartment complex were displaced after a fire broke out.

It happened near 51st and Yale on Friday.

FOX 23 reports that residents were evacuated and crews worked quickly to put out the blaze.

The fire spread to five units, but thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Management at the apartment said they have places available for those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.