Spring time fun at the OKC Home and Outdoor Living Show

OKLAHOMA CITY – Warm weather brought out crowds of people to the OKC Home and Outdoor Living Show at State Fair Park. This spring time event features inspiring ideas for indoors and outdoors.

Visitors walked through aisles of vendors selling outdoor furniture, to high-end lawn mowers, spas, roofing, decking, outdoor fireplaces and even wine and candy makers.

Tara Blume and Lauren Daniels from News 4 were on hand to meet and greet folks and sign autographs.

The OKC Home and Outdoor Living Show continues through Sunday at State Fair Park and tickets are available at the fairgrounds.