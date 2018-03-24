× Yukon Public Schools: What you need to know about potential teacher walkout

YUKON, Okla. – Officials with Yukon Public Schools are giving answers to frequently asked questions over the potential teacher walkout.

They addressed many questions brought up during the Town hall meeting and posted these frequently asked questions to their Facebook page.

Lunch will be provided for free

Sack lunches will be available for pickup only at all PreK-3rd Elementary Schools (Central, Myers, Parkland, Ranchwood, Shedeck, Skyview, Surrey Hills), Yukon High School, and via our mobile delivery to designated areas in our community. Lunch will be available for pick-up between 11AM-1PM each weekday during the walkout. No children are allowed to be left at any school site.



Will days be made up by students?



We are a “hours district” meaning that we are required to provide 1,080 hours of instruction by State law. If a walkout occurs, we will use leftover snowdays and extra built-in hours of instruction first (currently estimated to be around 10 days at most schools) and determine the additional instructional time required upon school resuming. The calendar will be adjusted into the summer if needed and start/end times may be adjusted as well.



Concurrent & CareerTech Classes

Students in Concurrent & CareerTech classes will still be required to attend these classes as normally scheduled. Special bus passes will be issued and transportation will be provided to these students. Routes & pickup times may change.



Athletics, Activities, & Events

Competitions that are scheduled or normally held during the school day will go on as normal. No practices will be allowed and no other activities, events, or practices can occur until after 3PM on school grounds. Transportation will be provided to events as normal but parents are responsible in getting their children to events at Yukon sites. Special Olympics will still be held, dependent on other school district participation. Prom is still under review.

Walkout is Teacher Driven.

78% of Yukon teachers said they would walkout on April 2nd based on the lack of legislative action. If a walkout occurs, we will close school as we cannot safely and adequately continue educating children without teachers.

How will I know if school is closed or reopened?



We hope to know ahead of time and give a couple of days notice if a teacher walkout occurs. However, this may not be possible and we will communicate as we do when we close school when inclement weather occurs via our social media pages, email, new media, and SchoolMessenger system. Communications regarding school reopening will also be communicated via our normal communications channels mentioned.



How does this affect Testing?



State Testing will most likely be extended by the OK SDE depending on when school resumes. National ACT testing will occur as scheduled. If the walkout occurs on April 2nd, the April 10th SAT will be moved to April 24th. AP Testing will still be held as scheduled with practice times occurring after 3PM as needed. 8th Graders needing tests for Driver’s License Application will have alternate options to obtain these requirements.



Will my Senior Graduate?

The YHS Class of 2018 will graduate and Commencement will still be held on May 22nd as scheduled. Please note that Seniors will still have to meet the 1,080 hours of instruction to receive their diploma and officially graduate.

Childcare / Millers After School / Millers 3



The District will not be able to accommodate any Child due to DHS regulations and limited availability

of staff. Several organizations are working to compile a list of places potentially available to assist with childcare. We will distribute further information as soon as we are able to. Many organizations across the OKC Metro and Yukon area are already stepping up to show their support for teachers and our District. Some resources can be found here. We will expand this list of resources as we receive updated information.

District Position



The Yukon Public Schools Administration and the Yukon Public Schools Board of Education is 100% committed to supporting our teachers as they consider whether or not to participate in an April 2nd teacher walkout. If we are put in a position to have to close school for one day or for multiple days we will continue to support our teachers.



Special Education Services

There are many state and federal guidelines that must be considered. As we are given more guidance in order to make decisions you will be notified. During a work stoppage at Yukon Public Schools, some of the District’s students with and without disabilities will potentially continue to attend other schools – such as concurrent and CareerTech students where those campuses plan to remain open and continue classes. For those students whose IEPs require the District to provide a related service – such as transportation – to attend those other schools, the District will be providing those specific related services. Other than that, the District will not be providing educational or related services to students during the work stoppage. The District plans to make up educational and related services required by student IEPs when the work stoppage ends.

How can I Help or Volunteer during a work stoppage?

If you are interested in helping organizations supporting Yukon Public Schools during a work stoppage, please contact our YPS Helping Hands Office at 405.354.3716. If you are an organization wanting to reach us to let us know you are here to help, please contact us via email to communications@yukonps.com



Summer School & Summer Camps



The potential of the regular school year being extended into the summer months exists, Summer School and Summer Camps may be impacted and these programs are still under review. We will not make a determination on how these programs are affected until we know if a work stoppage happens and how long the work stoppage lasts.

How will this impact my pay as a teacher or support employee?

