64-year-old man arrested in man’s fatal beating in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police have arrested a 64-year-old man in the fatal beating of a 60-year-old man.

Tulsa Police Cpl. Scott Anderson said officers found the body of Craig Henderson on Saturday morning among tree limbs on a highway embankment. Officials said Henderson had been bludgeoned before his death.

Officers were flagged down by Jim Mickey Drake, who told officers he was an acquaintance. Sgt. Dave Walker said Drake was initially detained for questioning and later arrested on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter.

Walker said Drake had blood on him that was not consistent with any injury on his body. Walker said Drake indicated to investigators that he was with Henderson before his death and they had a fight.

Walker said the beating was likely the result of a dispute.