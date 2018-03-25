× Authorities investigate inmate’s death at Muskogee County Jail

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating an inmate’s death at a prison in the eastern part of state.

On Saturday evening, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it was called to the Muskogee County Jail to assist with a woman who had been taken to a hospital and not expected to live.

OSBI said jailers found 23-year-old Brandy Edwardsen unresponsive just after midnight in her cell. Edwardsen later died at the hospital.

According to OSBI, an autopsy has been requested. A report will be sent to the district attorney’s office after the investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.