Man injured in Norman officer-involved shooting

NORMAN, Okla. – A man has been injured during an officer-involved shooting in Norman.

Police were called to a welfare check around 3:15 p.m. Sunday at the Presidential Gardens Apartments in the 2600 block of Van Buren Street.

While responding, police were involved in a brief standoff with the man, who they said wasn’t allowed at the complex.

According to police, the man lunged at them and that’s when he was shot twice by two officers. He was then taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

HAPPENING NOW: Norman Police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 2600 block of Van Buren Street. Additional information will be released as it is available. pic.twitter.com/2JE0M0e5eF — Norman Police (@normanokpd) March 25, 2018

Witnesses at the apartments tell a more vivid story of the encounter.

“I heard on the intercom ‘Get on your knees.’ I seen a guy on his knees at gunpoint,” said resident Damon Garcia. “Next thing I know, he was antagonizing the cops then I heard the assault rifles go off twice, watched the guy fall on the ground. Something was wrong with him; seemed like mental illness or he was high on something.”

Chris Powell and his mother, resident Sandra Powell Miller, shot video of the scene on a cell phone.

“He was just flailing his arm and they told him to get down on the ground, get down on your knees,” Sandra said. “He did get on his knees, he stayed there for like two minutes then he jumped back up. Pop pop, he went down and it looked like he got shot in the shoulder. Ten cops swarmed him.”

The witnesses all said the police did try to subdue the suspect with a sand bag gun before the real shots were fired but they couldn't see if the suspect had a weapon.

"He acted like he went to grab for something, and I didn’t see if he had anything and that’s when the shooting occurred," said Garcia.

Residents said the man had been asking residents for cigarettes and to borrow their cell phones. His mother reportedly lives at the Presidential Gardens.

Chris called her after the ordeal.

"She was scared, but she was calm," he said. "I think she said she was already on her way to the hospital."

Authorities said the identities of the suspect and the officers are being withheld at this time. The two officers are placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

News 4 contacted the apartment complex management. They said, without a proper ID on the suspect, they could neither confirm nor deny whether or not the suspect was "allowed" at the complex.