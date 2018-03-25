Escaped southwest Oklahoma inmate captured in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A state prison inmate who escaped from southwest Oklahoma has been captured in Oklahoma City.

Authorities said 42-year-old Teddy J. Ely was taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. Police said Ely suffered an injury during the pursuit and was transported to a hospital in police custody.

Moments ago, officers apprehended Teddy Ely, an inmate who recently escaped custody in southwest Oklahoma. Ely led officers on brief pursuit that ended near I-44/SW 59. Ely sustained injuries during the pursuit. He has been transported to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/r49rJdx49Y — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) March 25, 2018

Department of Corrections records indicate Ely was an inmate at the Oklahoma State Reformatory Work Center in Granite, located about 144 miles (232 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City. He disappeared Thursday while working at a golf course in Mangum, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the prison.

Police said Ely took a four-wheeler and drove to a nearby house, where he stole an orange pickup truck and drove away.

Records show Ely was being held on numerous convictions.