OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Early Sunday morning a house fire near SW 29th and Portland Ave. sent one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation .

Fire crews were called to the scene around 2 am after flames engulfed a neighborhood home, lighting the living room on fire.

After searching the house, they found one person who they were able to pull out.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.