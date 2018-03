× Police searching for suspect involved in armed gas station robbery

YUKON, Okla. – Police are searching for a suspect after an early morning robbery that occurred at a 7-11 near Highway 66 and Sara Rd.

Witnesses say the suspect was an armed man in a black hoodie.

The cashier called officers to the scene after the suspect took the money from the cash register and left.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Call 911 immediately if you have any information.