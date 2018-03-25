× Thunder Swept By Blazers

OKC’s chance at a three seed took a massive hit with their 108-105 loss to Portland. The Thunder were swept by the Blazers and are now two games back of Portland in the loss column.

Sure the points and tough shooting nights stand out, but the Thunder were outrebounded by the Blazers 49-39. A rare defeat in that stat category for the Thunder.

Despite being down 18 early, the Thunder were still in the game in the final seconds and with the ball finding it’s way into Carmelo Anthony’s hands, he missed a couple of looks from beyond the arc. Anthony finished 3-13 from the field, and despite his tough night scoring, Billy Donovan is going to stick with him in the closing minutes.

Billy Donovan said, “t’s one game he dint play great and he didn’t play great shooting the basketball maybe it wasnt one of his better games, but i think to discredit what he’s done for our team the entire year, the sacrifices he’s made, the way he’s worked i just got a lot of confidence and belief in him and i know he’ll be better than this. i think Carmelo is an unbelievable team guy, he’s giving great effort all the time, he didn’t play a great game, but just to sit there and say oh he’s not getting it done and to yank him out and sit him you’d be asking me why he’s sitting. ”

Carmelo added, “At any moment on any night to get those 3 looks that I had, 2 back to back and one to send the game to overtime, you cant ask for any better looks than that.”

A tough loss for the Thunder in terms of their hunt for the third seed in the western conference, the blazers have now have swept the series against Oklahoma city and are up three games in the loss column with seven games remaining for Oklahoma City

Next up for the Thunder, they square off with the San Antonio Spurs on the road Thursday.