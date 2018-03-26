After slow warm-up in temps, big drop expected for Easter
Blue Bell releasing new ice cream flavor

March 26, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – Blue Bell is releasing a new ice cream flavor.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Ice Cream will arrive in stores this week.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough is a smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream combined with tasty peanut butter cookie dough pieces and milk chocolate chunks.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough – picture via Blue Bell Ice Cream

“We have made flavors with chocolate and peanut butter before, but this time we definitely kicked it up a notch with the cookie dough,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell general sales manager. “The peanut butter cookie dough is as smooth as our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. This is a great-tasting combination of flavors that our fans are going to love.”

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough will be available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.