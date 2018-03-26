Blue Bell releasing new ice cream flavor

OKLAHOMA CITY – Blue Bell is releasing a new ice cream flavor.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Ice Cream will arrive in stores this week.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough is a smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream combined with tasty peanut butter cookie dough pieces and milk chocolate chunks.

“We have made flavors with chocolate and peanut butter before, but this time we definitely kicked it up a notch with the cookie dough,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell general sales manager. “The peanut butter cookie dough is as smooth as our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. This is a great-tasting combination of flavors that our fans are going to love.”

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough will be available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.