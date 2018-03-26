× Cherokee Nation begins construction on new Cherokee Casino Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A Native American tribe has started construction on a new casino in far eastern Oklahoma.

The new 92,000-square-foot Cherokee Casino Tahlequah will feature 525 electronic games, a restaurant, a grab-and-go cafe, a live music venue and a full bar.

“We believe in making sound investments that have a lasting impact on the Cherokee Nation and the Cherokee people,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker. “This new property will be a regional attraction for tourism and economic development and is a complement to the work happening at Cherokee Springs Plaza and all over the Tahlequah area.”

Cherokee Casino Tahlequah currently employs 174 people, but nearly 220 people will be employed at the new expanded property. The current Cherokee Casino will be donated to the Cherokee Nation’s Cherokee Immersion Charter School to help expand and grow language programs for the tribe’s youth.

Construction on the new casino and convention center is expected to take less than a year.