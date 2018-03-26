× Dental clinic offering free dental exams, cleanings to Oklahoma City teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the deadline for a teacher walkout approaches, many people in the community are doing their part to support teachers.

Family Dental Center in Oklahoma City announced that it will provide free dental screening to Oklahoma City teachers on April 13 and April 14.

“As one of the leading dental practices in the Metro, Family Dental Center values the hard work of teachers who contribute to the great learning environment in Oklahoma City,” a news release read.

As part of the dental screening, teachers will receive a free exam and cleaning.

However, appointments are required.

To schedule an appointment, call (405) 848-2886.

Family Dental Center is located at 4301 N.W. 63rd St., Suite 303 in Oklahoma City.