Homeless Alliance hosting supply drive to help those transitioning out of homelessness

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local organization is asking for the public’s help in assisting people out of homelessness.

The Homeless Alliance is hosting a supply drive in the Paseo Arts District from April 6 through April 15.

Donated items will go to someone who has just gotten out of homelessness.

“It’s such a great feeling housing one of our clients,” said Kinsey Crocker of the Homeless Alliance, “and to help them with basic housing needs, like cleaning supplies and bedding, helps each individual’s transition to be so much smoother, giving them a place they want to come back to, a place that is theirs.”

Items needed are as follows:

Cleaning supplies

Pots and pans

Bath towels

Plastic plates and bowls

Silverware

Cooking utensils

Can openers

Trash cans and bags

Coffeemakers

Crockpots

Microwaves

Shower curtains and hooks

Laundry bags and baskets

Rag mops and buckets.

The public is asked to bring new items to any of the drop-off locations in the Paseo Arts District, including CMG Gallery, The Paseo Plunge, Paseo Pottery, Re-Modern and Brayer & Brush.

Once you donate, your receipt will allow you to receive a coupon good at dozens of merchants in the Paseo Arts District.