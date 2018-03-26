“I came with a vision,” New president of OU named

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - It hasn't happened in a generation.

Most University of Oklahoma students weren't even born when it selected the last president.

“It makes me feel very good to know that the university is going to be in good hands in the future," said President David Boren.

Boren is stepping down after 51 years of public service - the last 23 at OU.

His successor was introduced Monday after an international search.

“They had to have one thing for sure - they had to love OU,” said Board Of Regent President Clay Bennett.

James Gallogly is a graduate of OU law school. He's donated millions to the university and spent his entire career in the private sector with ConocoPhillips. He believes his experience will serve him well.

“I've taken a small company and made it a big company," he said. "So, I bring that perspective back to the university. I think that, because I come from a family of teachers, I'll fit in very quickly."

Gallogly faces many challenges, including budget cuts to higher education and building trust with faculty, staff and students.

He lacks the higher academic background of his Big 12 peers, but he does have a vision of excellence his predecessor started.

“I came with a vision... to help continue that work that David Boren started, that great foundation, to take the University of Oklahoma from a great institution to absolutely the pinnacle of academic success," Gallogly said.

There were a few peaceful protesters in the sea of crimson support. Galogly hopes to win them over too, when he officially takes the reigns as OU's 14th president in July.