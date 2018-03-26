× Man arrested after allegedly ramming woman with his car

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was taken into custody after he allegedly rammed a woman with his car.

On March 25, officers were called to a crash in the parking lot of the Red Dog Saloon, which left one woman injured.

When police arrived at the scene, a man said that he saw a black Chevy Sonic driving erratically through the parking lot.

“[Witness] described the crazy driving as ‘making doughnuts.’ [Witness] told me the car [then] turned towards the west side of the building and intentionally rammed the front end of the car into [the victim] pinning her against another car,” the arrest affidavit read.

Witnesses told officers that after pinning the woman against another vehicle, the driver backed up and hit several other cars as it sped out of the parking lot.

The victim told investigators that she was about to get into her friend’s car when “the black car turned towards her and intentionally rammed her with the front of the car.”

The victim says after the car backed up, she collapsed from the pain. The affidavit states she was complaining about some leg pain and had cuts on her knees.

While officers were responding to the crash at the Red Dog Saloon, they were called to another accident near MacArthur Blvd. and N.W. 23rd St.

Authorities soon learned the driver of the Chevy Sonic left the Red Dog Saloon, and crashed near that intersection.

A witness near the intersection told police he heard a crash and saw the Chevy Sonic pull into a nearby parking lot.

According to the arrest affidavit, the witness opened the car door and saw 29-year-old Devon Beachem III behind the wheel.

He told police that Beachem’s car smelled of alcohol and that Beachem tried to make a run for it. However, the witness was able to hold him until officers arrived at the scene.

Beachem was arrested on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of an injury accident and DUI that results in personal injury.