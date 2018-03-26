× Man arrested after allegedly stealing iPad from public library

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a man was taken into custody after allegedly stealing an iPad from a public library.

On March 23, officers were called to a theft at the Southern Oaks Public Library.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a man came into the library and checked out an iPad.

A short time later, library officials learned that the man hid the iPad under his shirt and left with it.

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Slaton Clay on two counts of larceny.