Man killed in head-on crash on I-44 in Oklahoma City believed to be under the influence of alcohol

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say the man who was killed in head-on crash on I-44 in Oklahoma City may have been under the influence of alcohol.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, 27-year-old Mason Lodge, from Irving, Texas, was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-44 in Oklahoma City.

According the accident report, the man crashed his vehicle head-on into another vehicle near Classen Blvd.

Lodge was pronounced dead at the scene by Oklahoma City firefighters.

Officials noted the man smelled like alcohol.

The people in the other vehicle, identified as a 40-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy, both from Vinton, Iowa, were transported to the hospital in fair condition.