Mexico official: Iowa family died from water heater gas leak

MEXICO CITY – A prosecutor in Mexico says a gas leak in a water heater is suspected in the death of an Iowa couple and their two children last week.

The head prosecutor of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo told local media Monday that the water heater “was leaking gas, maybe from use or lack of maintenance.”

Miguel Angel Pech told the Radio Formula station that “a high level” of gas was found in the rented condo where the couple was staying.

Autopsies indicate the family died from inhaling toxic gas in the resort of Tulum, but the source hadn’t been determined.

Iowa officials identified the family as Kevin Sharp, 41; his wife, Amy Sharp, 38, and their children Sterling, 12, and Adrianna, 7. They were from Creston, Iowa.

Iowa family found dead inside vacation condo in Mexico

In a police press release, officers confirmed the four members of the family were found dead inside the condo in Mexico.

Investigators do not suspect foul play at this time.

"Autopsies are being performed in Mexico and results are pending," Creston police said in a statement.

The family was reported missing early Friday morning when relatives told police they never returned home from vacation.

Police entered the family's names into a nationwide database. On Friday, a member of the U.S. State Department visited the condominium for a welfare check and found the bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp, 41, his wife Amy Marie Sharp, 38, Sterling Wayne Sharp, 12, and 7-year-old Adrianna Marie Sharp.

The family was scheduled to return to the U.S. on a flight to St. Louis on March 21 and attend the Southwest Community College basketball game in Danville, Illinois on Thursday.

Ashli Peterson, a family friend who originally shared a post on Facebook asking for information about the family's whereabouts, updated her post saying all four family members were found deceased in their condo.