× New shoe store opens in Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new store is opening inside one of Oklahoma City’s busiest shopping centers.

On Monday, Simon announced that Tradehome Shoes is now open at Penn Square Mall.

“We are continually looking for opportunities to enhance our visitor’s experience with a unique mix of restaurants and retailers,” said Jill Merritt, Director of Marketing and Business Development. “We’re thrilled to welcome Tradehome Shoes to Penn Square Mall.”

Tadehome Shoes is a 100% employee owned retailer of quality footwear. It has expanded to 109 mall-based locations in 21 states, and carries over 150 brands.

The 2,285-square-foot store is located next to Hollister in the upper level of Dillard’s wing.