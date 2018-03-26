Officials expected to announce new president at OU

NORMAN, Okla. – A special announcement is expected at the University of Oklahoma today.

The agenda describes the meeting o the OU Board of Regents as “appointment of a President of The University of Oklahoma.”

The special meeting will be held Monday, March 26 at 7:30 a.m. in the Frontier Room in the Oklahoma Memorial Union at OU.

According to the Norman Transcript, James Gallogly will be the next president of the University of Oklahoma.

The Norman Transcript says multiple sources have confirmed Gallogly will take David Boren’s place.

In September 2017, Boren announced he would be retiring as president of the university.

He said that he plans to retire on June 30, 2018.

Thursday night, the OU Board of Regents announced they will appointing a new president on Monday, March 26.

The Norman Transcript reports that Gallogly is a former energy executive.

The OU Daily is also reporting that Gallogly will be appointed as the next president.

Gallogly received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Colorado in 1974 and a law degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1977.

Rowdy Gilbert, senior associate vice president for Public Affairs at OU, said he cannot confirm or deny who will be the next president at the university.

“The Board of Regents will not take action on this matter until Monday morning,” Gilbert said. “Therefore, there is no name to confirm or deny until that time.”

The special announcement of the next president will happen following the board meeting.

It is expected to be announced at 10 a.m. at the steps of Evans Hall.

A reminder to please join the University of Oklahoma for a special announcement at 10 a.m. tomorrow at the steps of Evans Hall. Details and live stream information below. 🗓️ https://t.co/kB3v8tjAFl

📺 https://t.co/N9kCc7T9Do pic.twitter.com/Z9LLD4KaD5 — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) March 26, 2018

KFOR will have continuing coverage.