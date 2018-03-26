Oklahoma City University announces first female president

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City University has announced its next president.

Over the weekend, OCU Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. Ronald J. Norick announced Martha Burger would be the university’s 18th president and first female president, starting July 1.

“Martha Burger has a long history with OCU, receiving her MBA in 1992 and an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters in 2012. She has served on the OCU Board of Trustees since 2008,” Dr. Norick said in a statement. “A former energy industry executive and an active servant leader, Martha Burger is the right person to guide OCU forward. I am delighted that she has accepted the position and I am very excited about the university’s future.”

“I look forward to serving the students, faculty and staff of Oklahoma City University,” Burger said. “I love this community we live in and am honored to have a role developing students as they become active, engaged and productive citizens with a heart for service.”

President Robert Henry announced his plans to retire last summer.

He will continue leading the university until his retirement, effective June 30, 2018.

“I am pleased to be handing the reins to Martha Burger,” President Henry said. “She has been an active trustee and a strong advocate for OCU for many years. I look forward to a smooth transition and a bright future for the university.”