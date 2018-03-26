Oklahoma family files appeal with insurance company to pay for costly treatments

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma family is hoping an insurance company will have a change of heart when it comes to paying for their son’s medical needs.

Corbyn Eccles has always been a sweet little boy, but his family became concerned when his personality suddenly changed in 2014.

“Fits of rage, not acting like himself, personality changes,” Lindy Eccles, Corbyn’s mother, said.

After multiple visits to the doctor, the family finally learned what was behind the change when they spoke to Corbyn’s teacher.

“We had a teacher approach us,” Eccles told News 4. “She said she was noticing behaviors in class and she said, ‘I have a friend with this weird syndrome called ‘PANDAS.’ I think Corbyn has a lot of the symptoms.”

He was ultimately diagnosed with ‘PANDAS’, which is an autoimmune condition induced by infections that lead to inflammation in the brain. It can lead to unusual and uncontrollable behavior.

When antibiotics didn’t work, experts recommended that Corbyn undergo IV treatments to reset his immune system.

However, the family’s insurance company won’t cover those treatments.

“It would be somewhere in the neighborhood of $3,000 to $10,000-per-treatment and what our doctor is recommending right now would be 18 treatments,” said Ryan Eccles, Corbyn’s dad.

They say that could add up to anywhere from $50,000 to almost $200,000 that the family would have to pay for on their own.

"Knowing it costs thousands of thousands of dollars and you can't afford it, and it's very frustrating," Lindy said.

News 4 reached out to the insurance company, but never received a statement or comment.

On Monday, the Eccles family filed an appeal with the insurance company. Now, they say the company has 72 hours to reconsider paying for the treatments.

If you'd like to help support the Eccles as they seek treatment for Corbyn, a friend has set up a GoFundMe page for the family.