One dead after crash on I-44

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person has died after a head-on collision early Monday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. emergency crews responded to a wreck on I-44 near Classen Boulevard.

According to officials, a black vehicle was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes and struck a white minivan.

The driver of the black vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the minivan was transported in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.