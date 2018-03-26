× OU’s Kameron McGusty Will Transfer

Oklahoma guard Kameron McGusty announced Monday he will transfer from the Sooners.

McGusty made the announcement on social media Monday morning.

McGusty recently finished his sophomore season at OU, averaging 8 points a game and shooting 33 percent from three-point range.

McGusty started 8 games as a sophomore.

As a freshman, McGusty averaged 10.9 points a game, shot 35 percent from three-point range and started 17 games.

McGusty becomes the third Sooner guard in less than a week to leave the program.

Trae Young announced last Tuesday he was declaring for the NBA Draft, and Jordan Shepherd announced Saturday he was going to transfer.\

McGusty is a 6-5 guard from Katy, Texas, who attended prep school at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas.

Here’s McGusty’s statement he issued on Twitter: