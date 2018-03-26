Police searching for couple accused of trying to break into post office box

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a couple accused of trying to break into a post office box in northwest Oklahoma City.

On March 10, officers were called to a burglary at a U.S. Postal Service box in the 7100 block of N.W. 10th St.

Witnesses told dispatchers that a man and a woman in an older green Ford Explorer SUV were trying to break into the post office box.

According to the police report, the witness told officers that they had a crowbar and tried to pry the box open earlier in the day.

The man is described as a tall, thin white man with brown hair and a bald spot on his head. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt and dark pants.

The female is described as a white or light-skinned female with her dark hair in a bun.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.